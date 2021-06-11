Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $260,186.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $47,222,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $273,537.60.

On Monday, May 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $178,000.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 17.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.