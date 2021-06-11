Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,418 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

