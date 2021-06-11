PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Hits $32.83 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $3,335.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,490.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.17 or 0.01619515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00458382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054656 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004606 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

