BITTO (BITTO) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $388,815.34 and $51,871.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00127810 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.73 or 0.00751458 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.