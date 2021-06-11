NuShares One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $662,396.92 and $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025680 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,159,771,892 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,121,722 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.