Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $18.81 million and $55,572.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,490.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.91 or 0.06593375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00458480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.17 or 0.01619515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00159161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00679790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00458382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00359174 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,167,580 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.