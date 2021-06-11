Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Firstegy

Enerflex (TSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$796.35 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$4.51 and a 12 month high of C$9.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.719153 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

