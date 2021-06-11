Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

