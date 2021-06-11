Zacks: Analysts Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. VSE posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. William Blair started coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.89 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. VSE has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

