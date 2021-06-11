$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EFSC opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

