Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). South Jersey Industries reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJI opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

