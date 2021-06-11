Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 896 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.