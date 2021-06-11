Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 96,275 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 325.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dolby Laboratories worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $210,338,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $67,801,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after buying an additional 215,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

