Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stake Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.