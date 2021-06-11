HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,702 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

