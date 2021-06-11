Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 624,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,332,000 after purchasing an additional 75,265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $364.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $361.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

