NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of NextGen Healthcare worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

