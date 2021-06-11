Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 388.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522,701 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.67 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

