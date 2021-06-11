Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 265,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

VKI opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $12.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

