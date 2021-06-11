Flowchain (FLC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $30,724.79 and $161,910.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00061569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.19 or 0.00824712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00046207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00087746 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

