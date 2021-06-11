NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 557.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,120 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXE. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

NXE stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 40.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.11.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

