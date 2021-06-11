CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,531 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071 over the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

