State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $216,478.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,901,755 shares in the company, valued at $357,049,600.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,579 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,255. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSMT stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.