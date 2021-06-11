Cytokinetics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,794 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,871% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,367 shares of company stock worth $2,829,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $10,390,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

