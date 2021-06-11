Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

CareCloud stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $122.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.92.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $521,896. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

