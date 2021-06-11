Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 966% compared to the average daily volume of 1,003 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 125.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Embraer by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the first quarter worth approximately $10,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ opened at $15.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

