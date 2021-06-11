Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of ERJ opened at $15.72 on Friday. Embraer has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

