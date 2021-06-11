Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AHPI opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.