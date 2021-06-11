Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Up 0.3%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prime Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

