First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.73. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 36,283 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $532.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.60.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

