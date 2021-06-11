Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 9,054 Shares

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $92,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $207,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $202,000.00.

PUCK opened at $9.62 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

