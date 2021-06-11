Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells $73,341.70 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRTK opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.57. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.11.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

