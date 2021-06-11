Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen Sells 40,000 Shares

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,355.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.80. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.