Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,179 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

