Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

