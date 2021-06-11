Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stride by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 97,142 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stride by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Stride by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Stride by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN opened at $30.18 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

