Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $71.92 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.66.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

