1,400 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,058,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

