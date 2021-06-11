5,000 Shares in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Experience Investment news, major shareholder Experience Sponsor Llc acquired 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPC opened at $10.46 on Friday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Experience Investment Company Profile

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Experience Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

