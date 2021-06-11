Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 922,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.38% of Coeur Mining worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,078,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of CDE opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.