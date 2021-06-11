Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 20,448 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,265,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after acquiring an additional 902,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.12. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

