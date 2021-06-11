Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 5,978 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,193,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NSTG opened at $59.81 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 28,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,877,871.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,105.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,655 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,326. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

