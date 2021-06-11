Advisory Research Inc. Sells 552 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.