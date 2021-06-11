LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

