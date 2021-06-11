Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.16 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.