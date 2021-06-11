Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $3.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.77.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE KOS opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.