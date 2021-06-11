Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,289.65. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

