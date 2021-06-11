Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 59 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $254.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.09. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

