Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 100,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 422,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

JKHY opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

