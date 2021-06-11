State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE ESE opened at $88.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

